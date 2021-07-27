Tuesday, July 27, 2021Back to
Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds with ANC launched in India at Rs 5,999: Specification, availability

The newly launched earbuds offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature.


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2021 19:32:04 IST

Nothing, a consumer tech company, has finally launched its first product called Ear 1 earbuds globally. The major highlight of these earbuds is their transparent design language. They also come in a transparent case. Other highlights of the earbuds include its active noise cancellation, three microphones and up to 34 hours of battery life.

Nothing Ear 1 pricing, availability, sale offers

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds are priced at Rs 5,999 in India. Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will be available for purchase in India from 17 August at 12 pm on Flipkart.

Nothing Ear 1 specifications and features

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds come with support for active noise cancellation (ANC) that has two modes. These modes include light mode and maximum mode. Users can switch between the two as per their environment. They come with 11.2 mm drivers and weigh 4.7 gm. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2.

The earbuds offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 34 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging. They also support wireless charging. As per the company, 10 minutes charge of the case delivers up to 8 hours of battery life.

The earbuds come with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance. They also come with an in-ear detection and fast pairing features where it automatically connects to your phone as soon as you put them in your ear.

This app will be available for both iOS and Android users. It will allow users to customise the settings as per their convenience. It will also help you find your earbuds by giving a loud screeching sound in case you lose them!

