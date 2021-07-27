18:48 (IST)
The earbuds come with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance
They also come with in ear-detection feature where it automatically connects to your phone as soon as you put them in your ear.
tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2021 18:44:06 IST
Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will come with a transparent design and support for ANC.
Hello there! Welcome guys..we all here today for one single reason: Nothing! (Bear with me because I just can't stop with my "Nothing" jokes today!) Anyways, Nothing, a consumer tech company, will start its launch event at 6.30 pm IST! Stay tuned for all the latest updates...
18:48 (IST)
The earbuds come with IPX4 sweat and splash resistance
They also come with in ear-detection feature where it automatically connects to your phone as soon as you put them in your ear.
18:46 (IST)
Nothing Ear 1 earbuds battery
The earbuds offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 34 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging. They also support wireless charging.
18:43 (IST)
Nothing Ear 1 come with 11.2 mm dynamic drivers
The earbuds are 4.7 gm in weight. They also come with two modes of active noise cancellation: light mode and maximum mode
18:39 (IST)
Here is a closer look at the Ear 1 earbuds
The engineers walk us through the process of working on the transparent design of the earbuds and the case.
18:35 (IST)
Here it is! Nothing Ear 1:
Tadaaa...
18:32 (IST)
Nothing is now live!
Say hi to Carl Pei, CEO, Nothing
18:30 (IST)
Nothing will begin any minute now!
18:22 (IST)
You can watch the livestream of Nothing right here!
18:16 (IST)
Nothing Ear 1 earbuds to go up against Apple AirPods Pro!
CEO Carl Pei revealed that the said earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro that are priced at Rs 24,900.
18:09 (IST)
Nothing Ear 1 battery
The former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, who is now the Nothing CEO revealed in an interview with Cnet that the earbuds will offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 36 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging.
18:05 (IST)
Nothing Ear 1 expected specifications
As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation and three HD microphones. An official teaser reveals that the earbuds will come with a transparent design with company branding on the stem of the earbud. It also shows red, white and black concentric circles design and a silver strap at the bottom of the stem.
17:56 (IST)
Nothing Ear 1 pricing, availability
The company has confirmed that the earbuds will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart.
17:48 (IST)
Well, it is not just me making the Nothing jokes..I mean look..
I like this one https://t.co/FYLbKweOq9 pic.twitter.com/iiGTL7BTWX— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 4, 2021
17:46 (IST)
Nothing will launch its first product today!
The upcoming Ear 1 earbuds come with a unique transparent design.
17:43 (IST)
Hello there!
Welcome guys..we all here today for one single reason: Nothing! (Bear with me because I just can't stop with my "Nothing" jokes today!)
Anyways, Nothing, a consumer tech company, will start its launch event at 6.30 pm IST! Stay tuned for all the latest updates...
Nothing is all set to make its global debut by launching its first product called Ear 1 earbuds. The company has already revealed that the earbuds will come with a transparent design as well as a transparent case. They will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Notably, Flipkart is currently hosting a Big Saving Days sale that will end on 29 July.
As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and three HD microphones. An official teaser reveals that the earbuds will come with a transparent design with company branding on the stem of the earbud. It also shows red, white and black concentric circles design and a silver strap at the bottom of the stem.
The former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, who is now the Nothing CEO revealed in an interview with Cnet that the earbuds will offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 36 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging.
He further revealed that the said earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro that are priced at Rs 24,900.
