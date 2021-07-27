Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Nothing is all set to make its global debut by launching its first product called Ear 1 earbuds. The company has already revealed that the earbuds will come with a transparent design as well as a transparent case. They will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India and will be available for purchase on Flipkart. Notably, Flipkart is currently hosting a Big Saving Days sale that will end on 29 July.

Nothing Ear 1 expected specifications and features

As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and three HD microphones. An official teaser reveals that the earbuds will come with a transparent design with company branding on the stem of the earbud. It also shows red, white and black concentric circles design and a silver strap at the bottom of the stem.

The former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, who is now the Nothing CEO revealed in an interview with Cnet that the earbuds will offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 36 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging.

He further revealed that the said earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro that are priced at Rs 24,900.

