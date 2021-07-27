tech2 News Staff

Nothing, a consumer tech company, will launch its first product called Ear 1 earbuds globally today at 6.30 pm IST. The company has already confirmed the earbuds will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India. In terms of features, the company has revealed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and a transparent design. The earbuds will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India.

Nothing launch event: How to watch the launch event

The launch event will kick off at 6.30 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream on Unbox Therapy, a tech YouTube channel. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.



State of the art Noise Cancellation. Nothing #ear1 Launch Event - 27 July at 14:00 BST. Set your reminder here: https://t.co/8eYpt6gUi7 pic.twitter.com/5569YGK577 — Nothing (@nothing) July 26, 2021

Nothing Ear 1 expected specifications

As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation and three HD microphones. An official teaser reveals that the earbuds will come with a transparent design with company branding on the stem of the earbud. It also shows red, white and black concentric circles design and a silver strap at the bottom of the stem.

The former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, who is now the Nothing CEO revealed in an interview with Cnet that the earbuds will offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 36 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging.

He further revealed that the said earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro that are priced at Rs 24,900.