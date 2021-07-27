Tuesday, July 27, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nothing Ear 1 earbuds to launch today at 6.30 pm IST: How to watch it live

In terms of features, the company has revealed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and a transparent design.


tech2 News StaffJul 27, 2021 10:07:17 IST

Nothing, a consumer tech company, will launch its first product called Ear 1 earbuds globally today at 6.30 pm IST. The company has already confirmed the earbuds will be priced at Rs 5,999 in India. In terms of features, the company has revealed that the earbuds will come with active noise cancellation and a transparent design. The earbuds will be available for purchase on Flipkart in India.

Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds concept design.

Nothing Ear (1) TWS earbuds concept design.

Nothing launch event: How to watch the launch event

The launch event will kick off at 6.30 pm IST today. You can catch the livestream on Unbox Therapy, a tech YouTube channel. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.

Nothing Ear 1 expected specifications

As per the company, the Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will come with Active Noise Cancellation and three HD microphones. An official teaser reveals that the earbuds will come with a transparent design with company branding on the stem of the earbud. It also shows red, white and black concentric circles design and a silver strap at the bottom of the stem.

The former OnePlus CEO, Carl Pei, who is now the Nothing CEO revealed in an interview with Cnet that the earbuds will offer 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation (ANC) feature, expandable up to 36 hours with ANC turned off with merely ten minutes of in-case charging.

He further revealed that the said earbuds will compete against Apple AirPods Pro that are priced at Rs 24,900.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Unlimited Stream (for 1hr) | BGMI Custom Rooms

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nothing Ear (1)

Nothing Ear (1): First 100 units of the TWS earbuds will sell on StockX starting 19 July at 6.30 pm IST

Jul 15, 2021
Nothing Ear (1): First 100 units of the TWS earbuds will sell on StockX starting 19 July at 6.30 pm IST
Bose Sleepbuds II with improved noise masking launched in India at Rs 22,900

Bose

Bose Sleepbuds II with improved noise masking launched in India at Rs 22,900

Jul 23, 2021
Sennheiser launches IE 900 in-ear earphones with X3R system in India at Rs 1,29,990

Sennheiser

Sennheiser launches IE 900 in-ear earphones with X3R system in India at Rs 1,29,990

Jul 16, 2021
Tecno confirms to launch a smartphone with 7,000 mAh battery, quad camera setup in India soon

Tecno

Tecno confirms to launch a smartphone with 7,000 mAh battery, quad camera setup in India soon

Jul 14, 2021
Asus ROG XG Mobile bundle launched in India at Rs 2,69,990: All you need to know

ASUS ROG XG

Asus ROG XG Mobile bundle launched in India at Rs 2,69,990: All you need to know

Jul 15, 2021
Huawei Band 6 with 14-day battery life, SpO2 monitor and more launched in India at Rs 4,490

Huawei Band 6

Huawei Band 6 with 14-day battery life, SpO2 monitor and more launched in India at Rs 4,490

Jul 12, 2021

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021