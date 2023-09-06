Not just Canada, Meta is trying to kill Facebook’s news feed in other countries too
Meta plans to kill Facebook's news tab in a number of countries. This comes after several media organisations across the world, as well as some legislators have demanded that Meta compensates news organisations for curating their articles for their platform
Meta has revealed its plan to discontinue the dedicated news tab on Facebook in certain European countries, starting in early December.
The company made this announcement late on Tuesday, asserting that users primarily utilize the platform for purposes other than accessing news and political content. Meta emphasizes that this alteration will have a minimal impact on users.
In an official statement, Meta specified that the Facebook news tab will no longer be available in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
It is important to note, however, that this removal does not signify the disappearance of news from the platform altogether; rather, it pertains solely to the removal of the news tab. Consequently, news outlets will retain the ability to publish articles and other content for users to peruse.
Meta further expounded in its press release that individuals primarily visit Facebook to foster connections with others and explore fresh opportunities, passions, and interests.
Meta refuses to pay for news it curates from news organisations
The company noted that less than 3 per cent of the content displayed in users’ feeds comprises news. This relatively low engagement with the news tab implies that the vast majority of users are unlikely to be significantly affected by this change, as highlighted in the press release.
Nonetheless, in contrast to Meta’s assurances that news outlets can continue to post content for their audiences, recent reports suggest that Meta has discreetly reduced referral traffic to media organizations.
A report by the prominent UK news outlet, Reach PLC, reveals a 14.5 per cent decline in digital revenue in the UK during the first quarter of 2023. Reach attributes this decline to “recent changes to the way Facebook presents news content, causing a reduction in referred traffic across the sector.”
This development occurs in the context of Meta’s earlier decision to block Facebook news content in Canada back in June, in response to a new law that requires technology companies to compensate news outlets for their content. In June, the Canadian government enacted the Online News Act, prompting Meta to issue a press release stating its decision to “end news availability in Canada.”
