NortonLifeLock launches Norton Crypto that lets users mine Ethereum, adds online cryptocurrency wallet

Norton Crypto is now available for select Norton 360 customers as part of an early adopter program.


FP TrendingJun 04, 2021 18:38:36 IST

NortonLifeLock, which was previously called Symantec, has introduced its own way for people to mine cryptocurrency in the form of Norton Crypto. It is a way for the company to cash in on the current cryptocurrency trend. Norton Crypto enables people to safely mine Ethereum – a popular cryptocurrency – with the help of the Norton 360 platform.

Image: Pixabay

Norton Crypto is now available for select Norton 360 customers as part of an early adopter program.

Norton says Norton Crypto allows coin miners to stay away from cybercriminals who can plant ransomware during the mining process and put their earnings in jeopardy.

Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock said, “As the crypto economy continues to become a more important part of our customers’ lives, we want to empower them to mine cryptocurrency with Norton, a brand they trust. Norton Crypto is yet another innovative example of how we are expanding our Cyber Safety platform to protect our customers’ ever-evolving digital lives”.

People can store the earnings directly on their hard drives and can even track and transfer the same into their Norton Crypto Wallet. The wallet is stored on the cloud so that if the hard drive fails, you won’t lose the data or your earnings.

Norton Crypto is now available for select Norton 360 customers as part of an early adopter program. A wider Norton 360 audience is expected to get crypto mining access in the coming weeks.

