Indo-Asian News Service 02 August, 2018 14:13 IST

Nokia's iconic Snake game is snaking its way into Facebook's AR platform

The classic game comes with "Snake Mask" and "Snake Real World" filters for the new generation of fans.

HMD Global, the Finnish company which sells Nokia brand of phones, on 2 August announced it is bringing the iconic snake game to Facebook's camera Augmented Reality (AR) platform.

"The world-famous game snaked its way back into people's hearts at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in 2017, when we announced Snake for Facebook Messenger," said Pekka Rantala, Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of HMD Global.

Nokia 3310. Image: Nokia

The addictive premise of the game remains the same, but with a fun AR twist, users can now become the apple-munching snakes, the company said in a statement.

"Now we launch an even more immersive experience to fans by allowing them to be the snake itself and eat the apples with filters available on Facebook camera - here at HMD Global we are bringing the much-loved gaming icon to a new AR era," Rantala added.

Nokia Snake game. Image: Nokia

The camera effect can be accessed via the Facebook camera and is universally available, not just to Nokia smartphones. The game is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

