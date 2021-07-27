Tuesday, July 27, 2021Back to
Nokia XR20, C30, 6310 unveiled: Check out their specifications and features

The Nokia XR20 can survive drops from a height of up to 1.8 metres and being submerged in water for up to an hour.


Jul 27, 2021

HMD Global has introduced three new Nokia phones - the Nokia XR20, Nokia C30 and Nokia 6310. The Nokia XR20 is built to handle difficult conditions, extreme temperatures, drops from a height of up to 1.8 metres, and can also survive being submerged in water for up to an hour. It features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Legendary Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos and freestyle champion Lisa Zimouche put the Nokia XR20’s durability to the test by dunking it in icy water, as well as kicking, flipping and tossing it around on a gravel football pitch.

The Nokia XR20 will come with four years of monthly security updates and OS upgrades for three years. Image: Nokia

The Nokia XR20 features a dual camera setup (48 MP + 13 MP) with ZEISS Optics, OZO spatial audio, 5G compliance, SpeedWarp mode, 15 W wireless charging and more. It comes with four years of monthly security updates and OS upgrades for three years.

The Nokia C30 packs the biggest battery and screen seen on a Nokia smartphone till date. Image: Nokia

Talking about the new Nokia C30, it sports the largest battery and biggest screen yet seen on a Nokia smartphone. It has a huge 6.82-inch HD+ display and a 6,000 mAh battery that is said to keep the phone powered for up to three days on a full charge.

The Nokia 6310 is reborn with a modern-day twist. Image: Nokia

The Nokia 6310 has been reimagined to suit today's times, so it has modern-day optimisations as well as an expandable battery, while retaining the classic Snake game. It features larger push buttons, zoomed-in menus and larger font options that improve legibility of text messages.

Speaking about the new phones, Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global said, “We are tapping into consumer pain points around durability and longevity. We found that 73 percent of consumers want to keep their phones for longer and would if their devices were maintained over time. We are delighted to announce the Nokia XR20 – a life-proof phone with our trademark sleek, Nordic design that we built for both consumers and enterprises”.

