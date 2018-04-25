HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, is expected to launch two new smartphones as part of its X-series on 27 April. The phones are expected to be called as the X6 and X7. Not much is known in the way specifications of these smartphones, however, it seems a render of the X6 seems to have surfaced online.

As per a Weibo post, the Nokia X6 will be joining the ranks of many of the recent smartphones which have adopted an iPhone X-like notch to maximise display. The phone shows a 5.8-inch full-HD+ screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a small amount of chin at the bottom where we can see the Nokia branding.

The back of the device shows a vertically aligned dual-cameras below which is the LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. This design seems to be quite reminiscent of the Nokia 7 Plus due to the placement of the cameras and the copper accents. The phone is said to have two variants of Snapdragon 636 SoC and MediaTek P60. The handset is tipped to be coming with the Android 8.1 Oreo.

As far as pricing is concerned, a report by digi.tech.qq says that the Nokia X6 will be priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,000) for the 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model could be priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000).

On a side note, it seems a bit unlikely that the Nokia X6 or X7 will come with a notch. We had managed to have a word with the Pekka Rantala, CMO of HMD and he said that Nokia will not bring a notch to the device unless the users want it.