Nokia X is expected to be the next series that HMD Global will be launching soon — 16 May to be precise. It is being speculated to be the first Nokia smartphone with a notched display.

A recent video on YouTube, however, has shown off the Nokia X in all its glory. The video was shot at a promotional event in Beijing, where the Nokia X was on display. Yes, we are as surprised as to why HMD Global would want to show off the device a fortnight before the official launch.

The video is a short one, and pretty much confirms the leaked images of the Nokia X that we have seen so far. No specs of the phone are revealed in the video. It does confirm the launch date and the Nokia X name.

The video spotted by GizmoChina shows off slim bezels on the side, a Zeiss optics lens on the rear camera and it is placed vertically in the centre on the rear side. Below the camera modul,e you have the fingerprint sensor.

It is expected to come with a 5.8-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. This design seems to be quite reminiscent of the Nokia 7 Plus due to the placement of the cameras and the accents. The phone is said to have two variants of Snapdragon 636 SoC and MediaTek Helio P60. The handset is tipped to be coming with the Android 8.1 Oreo.

As far as pricing is concerned, a report by digi.tech.qq says that the Nokia X or X6 will be priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,000) for the 4 GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while the 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage model could be priced at CNY 1,799 (approx Rs 18,000).