After recent leaks, HMD Global’s Nokia X smartphone has finally bared all in a recently posted listing on China’s TENAA.

Keeping in mind that this is a listing on TENAA, you can expect a lot of specifications to be revealed along with detailed images, of the smartphone that is expected to be launched in China on 16 May.

The Nokia X according to Slash Leaks has been listed as the Nokia TA-1099.

The device looks similar to the one that was revealed in a leaked video a week ago and showcases the same rounded design with a metal frame that appears to be sandwiched between two slabs of glass.

Going by the photos in the listing, it is unclear whether the smartphone’s back is made of glass or comes with a polished and treated, glossy metal back. Talking about the back, there’s a dual camera setup that sits at the top center with an LED flash module accompanying the two cameras inside the protruding camera ring. Below it sits the fingerprint reader with a metallic ring along with the Nokia logo below it.

The SIM card tray sits on the left side while the volume and power button sit on the right side.

The listing points out the listing to reveal a 5.8-inch TFT display sporting an FHD+ resolution with 2,280x1,080 pixels.

Inside, there’s an octa-core processor clocked at 1.8 GHz and the smartphone will be available in 3/4/6 GB RAM options and 32/64 GB internal storage options.

The camera specifications include a 16 MP unit at the front and rear, with no mention of the of sensor size of the second camera in the dual rear camera setup. However, the website does confirm that the device sports 3 cameras.

The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo, measures 147.2 x 70.98 x 7.99 mm and weighs 151 grams.

The Nokia X is expected to be announced in black, blue silver and white colours.