FP Trending

Nokia has launched its new entry-level smartphone called the Nokia 1.4. This phone will be a successor to the Nokia 1.3 smartphone that was introduced last year. The Nokia 1.4 runs on Google’s Android Go operating system. The Nokia 1.4 comes with a 6.51-inch display with HD+ resolution that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 processor, paired with Adreno 308 GPU. The base variant of the phone comes with 1 GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage that can be expanded to 128 GB via a microSD card, while the top variant comes with a fairly generous 3 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option.

It runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) which is likely to get the Android 11 update when available.

For camera optics, the Nokia 1.4 comes with a dual-camera setup at the back that includes an 8 MP primary camera, followed by a 2 MP macro camera. For video calling and selfies, the phone comes with a 5 MP camera and will house a 4,000 mAh battery.

For connectivity, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, FM Radio, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port.

The phone measures 166.42 × 76.72 × 8.7 mm, in dimensions, and weighs 178 grams. The device comes with some sensors that include an accelerometer sensor, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Nokia has included a dedicated Google Assistant button in the phone and comes with a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.