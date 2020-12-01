Tuesday, December 01, 2020Back to
Nokia to soon launch new laptop series in India, spotted in BIS listing

The upcoming device could be a laptop, notebook or tablet series and at most nine different models of the series are going to see the launch.


Dec 01, 2020

Nokia is seemingly working on a new laptop or tablet series targeted for the Indian market. The series has received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, hinting towards a close launch date as well. Tipster Mukul Sharma spotted the series on the BIS website recently. The upcoming device could be a laptop, notebook or tablet series and at most nine different models of the series are going to see the launch. This was known through the nine model numbers listed in the certification, namely NKi510UL82S, NKi510UL85S, NKi510UL165S, NKi510UL810S, NKi510UL1610S, NKi310UL41S, NKi310UL42S, NKi310UL82S, and NKi310UL85S.

The listing also says that the manufacturer of the Nokia laptop series is Tongfang Hongkong (Suzhou) Limited from Jiangsu in China. As an article by Nokiamob.net points out, as the model numbers have NK as the first two letters, these stand for Nokia, then i3 or i5 is reflective of the processor. This is followed by the number ‘10’ which most likely refers to the operating system being Microsoft Windows 10. Hence the model numbers suggest that the five of the nine Nokia laptop models are going to come with Intel Core i5 processors, and the other four with Intel Core i3 chipsets.

Nokia to soon launch new laptop series in India, spotted in BIS listing

Representational Image

The report added that the product is most probably going to be sold by any Nokia brand licensee like Flipkart and not the Finnish company itself. If the e-commerce giant is behind the laptops, then the range could be an India-exclusive release. Otherwise, the laptops could be marketed off to foreign markets at a later date.

Also, this is not the first time that Nokia has concentrated on laptops/ tablets. A decade back in 2009, the firm had released the Nokia Booklet 3G, a mini laptop or a netbook. As suggested by the name, the device had 3G support and ran on Microsoft Windows 7. The 10.1-inch display netbook offered 12 hours of battery life.

