Nokia to merge its mobile and fixed network groups as the company gears up for 5G

Reuters Nov 22, 2018 18:30 PM IST

Nokia will merge its mobile networks and fixed networks business groups into a new unit called Access Networks as it takes aim at 5G opportunities, the Finnish firm announced on Thursday.

Rajeev Suri, Nokia's President and Chief Executive Officer, speaks during the Mobile World Congress. Reuters

“By creating a single Access Networks organisation that includes both fixed and mobile, we can improve our customer focus, simplify our management structure, and more efficiently leverage our full portfolio,” Chief Executive Rajeev Suri said in a statement.

Nokia also announced management changes with Tommi Uitto appointed president of Mobile Networks and Marc Rouanne, who has been serving as president of Mobile Networks, leaving the company.

Uitto has been leading mobile networks product sales.

