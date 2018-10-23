Tuesday, October 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 23 October, 2018 16:59 IST

Nokia to become BSNL's OEM technology partner for public safety projects

The collaboration between Nokia, BSNL will assist in advancing public safety standards in the country.

Telecom equipment maker Nokia and public sector telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on 23 October signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly explore opportunities in the public safety arena in the country.

Under the agreement, Nokia will become BSNL's Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) technology partner for public safety projects.

The collaboration will assist in advancing public safety standards in the country and supports the government's Smart Cities Mission.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"As a trusted telecom service provider, BSNL is committed to providing the best technology solutions for public safety professionals. Our technology partnership with Nokia is a crucial step in this direction," Anupam Srivastava, Chairman and Managing Director at BSNL, said in a statement.

A reliable and robust LTE public safety system is often critical during disaster situations as it can aid public safety workers in relief and rescue efforts.

Leveraging the Nokia ViTrust critical communications portfolio, in particular, the Nokia Ultra Compact Network, Nokia and BSNL will explore solutions that help first responders to more swiftly locate people and assist affected communities, the statement said.

The Nokia Ultra Compact Network (UCN) is a portable solution that allows first responders to set up a reliable mission-critical mobile broadband network in minutes.

By establishing a LTE network, the first responders can securely transmit large images and videos in real-time to other workers and command centres, providing vital insight into a situation to aid public safety and rescue efforts.

"This is the first time our public safety solution will be used in India, and we are excited to leverage our ViTrust critical communications portfolio, working with BSNL to enhance public safety work and aid vital rescue operations," said J.P. Singh, head of Nokia's customer team for government business in India.

Nokia and BSNL will also explore public safety opportunities for various industry segments including Smart City deployment, border-related activities and mines and quarries in remote areas with limited connectivity.

In addition, they will establish a mission-critical government network, allowing ministers and other officials to communicate securely across the country.

The companies will also work with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to help them leverage the benefits of LTE technology in public safety communications systems.

tags
Loading...


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope

SoftBank’s links to Saudi funds | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now

Apple iPhone XS & XS Max review - Great phones but Android's ahead now
Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera

Pixel 3XL Review: World's best smartphone camera
Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope

Facebook is lying to everyone, even its advertisers | #DailyDope
Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro #Partnered
Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope

Google Play won't be free in EU | #DailyDope
How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

How to use the new Snapchat cat filter

also see

NewsTracker

Cyclone Titli: Andhra Pradesh govt urges Centre to release Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram districts

Oct 13, 2018

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus expected to launch: Where and when to stream the event live

Oct 11, 2018

Nokia

Nokia X7 likely to launch globally as Nokia 8.1 and not Nokia 7.1 Plus: Report

Oct 23, 2018

HMD Global

HMD Global launches Nokia 3.1 Plus and the Nokia 8110 Banana Phone in India

Oct 11, 2018

Android Pie

Nokia 6.1 to get Android 9.0 Pie soon, confirms chief product officer Juho Sarvikas

Oct 22, 2018

Nokia 3.1 Plus

Nokia 3.1 Plus first impressions: Elegantly designed but with poor internals

Oct 12, 2018

science

Antarctic Ecosystem

Headless chicken monster spotted in proposed conservation zone off Antarctic coast

Oct 23, 2018

Health

This topical gel could protect farmers from the deadly effects of harsh pesticides

Oct 23, 2018

Life on Mars

Mars may have enough Oxygen to sustain subsurface life today, study finds

Oct 23, 2018

Himalayan Viagra

'Himalayan Viagra' growing in popularity under threat from climate change: Study

Oct 23, 2018