Reuters 10 July, 2018 20:43 IST

Nokia signs a $1 billion deal to support China mobile

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of new 5G networks.

Nokia has signed a one billion euro ($1.17 billion) deal to support China Mobile, the Finnish network gear maker said on Tuesday.

Representational image. Reuters

Under the terms of the one-year deal, which was signed at Sino-German Economic Forum, Nokia will provide the Chinese operator with seamless connectivity and transition support.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding on the development of new 5G networks across China in February.

Shares in Nokia were up 1.3 percent following the deal announcement. In February Nokia said it expected the first commercial roll-outs of 5G networks to begin in 2018.

