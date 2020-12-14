FP Trending

Nokia PureBook X14, the company's first laptop, has been launched in India and is available for purchase on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart at Rs 59,990. The device will be available to pre-order from 18 December. The PureBook X14 is powered by an Intel 10th-Gen Core i5 processor and is available with Windows 10 pre-installed. The Nokia laptop sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels. The gadget has a 86 percent screen-to-body ratio and its screen also supports Dolby Vision for improved color reproduction and has 178-degree viewing angles. Apart from this, it also has Dolby Atmos sound system.

As per the information available on Flipkart, Nokia PureBook X14 has a 1.6GHz base frequency with Turbo Boost up to 4.2GHz. The laptop has 8 GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. It has two memory slots and the memory is expandable up to 16 GB. The laptop features integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics.

The Nokia PureBook X14 is an ultra-light 1.1 kg laptop and is 16.8mm thick. It is built with a Magnesium-Aluminum alloy body. The device unlocks with the facial recognition.

The laptop has an HD IR webcam and backlit keyboard with 1.4mm Key Travel.

For connectivity, Nokia PureBook X14 includes dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth version 5.1, two USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI port. It also comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C that can be used for data transfer and charging. Along with these, it has Ethernet jack, an audio out, and a MIC In port.

The laptop can work for as long as 8 hours on one charge and comes with a 65W charger. Nokia PureBook X14 is available in a matte black finish.