tech2 News Staff

At Mobile World Congress 2019, HMD Global showcased the world's first smartphone with a five-camera setup at the back, which was housed in its latest flagship – the Nokia 9 Pureview.

Now, per a new patent application by the company, three more such smartphones may be coming from the house of Nokia.

NokiaPowerUser recently spotted a patent application by Nokia, which shows a couple of new smartphone designs that also feature the five-camera setup.

Per the application, two of the designs feature all five cameras the way we have seen on the Nokia 9 Pureview, however, on the third, the sensor in the middle is larger than the others. Also, in the two designs where the lens sizes are the same, the position of the TOF sensor is different. Now, it remains to be seen if Nokia will use these designs on its upcoming Nokia 9 successors, which are rumoured for Q3 2019.

To recap, Nokia 9 PureView's camera setup includes five 12 MP sensors, of which two are RGB and three are monochrome sensors. Each image has 12.4 stops of dynamic range. Additionally, the smartphone features a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor that helps the Nokia 9 PureView to capture a depth map with up to 1,200 layers of depth data from up to 40 meters away from the camera.

