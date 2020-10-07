FP Trending

Nokia Technologies and Flipkart announced a new range of Nokia Smart TVs for the Indian market on Tuesday, 6 October. These smart televisions would be available in the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2020. The smart TVs come with Android 9.0 and are powered by Sound by Onkyo. This range comes with several variants in terms of screen size and will mark Nokia’s entry into the mainstream screen sizes. The 32-inch variant has been priced at Rs 12,999, while the 43-inch version will be available for Rs 22,999 in HD ready and Full HD respectively. In the Ultra HD range, there is a 43-inch option (priced at Rs 28,999), a 50-inch variant (priced at Rs 33,999), a 55-inch (priced at Rs 39,999) and finally a 65-inch version (priced at Rs 59,999).

Designed and made in India, an official press release states that the Nokia Smart TV range will be available in India from 15 October. The Ultra HD Range TVs come with UHD 3840 x 2160 +HDR10 resolution, whereas the Full HD ones come with FHD 1920 x 1080 and the HD with HD 1366 x 768 resolution.

In terms of the viewing experience, the UHD televisions feature MaxBrite Display, along with Micro Dimming and an advanced contrast ratio of 5000:1. For the 32-inch HD and 43-inch Full HD, there is the advanced contrast ratio of 3000:1. Sound by Onkyo, a popular Japanese audio company, will provide 6D Sound experience, dynamic amplification technology and minimal distortion.

The Android 9.0 operating system is powered by Quad Core processor and Quad Core Mali GPU. it has 2 GB RAM and 6 GB internal storage in the UHD range and 1.5 GB RAM and 8 GB internal storage for the other variants. The smart TVs have the Pronto Focal AI Engine that enables AI picture, sound and interaction. It comes with a built-in WIFI and built-in Bluetooth connection. There are ports for USB and HDMI connectivity.

Dev Iyer, Vice President of Private Brands at Flipkart, said, “As consumers plan their festive season shopping, we want to ensure that they have a wide range of choices across specifications, variants, and design.”