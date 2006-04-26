Thursday, March 07, 2019 Back to
Nokia Launches N72, N73, N93

As we still wait for the Nokia N71 and the N92, Nokia has gone ahead and made those models outdated by announcing their upgrades: The N72, the N73 and the N93.

The 2-megapixel N72 looks more or less the same as the N70, other than the new black and pink color options. The N72 doesn't have a second VGA camera and is not WCDMA (3G) enabled. It does add the ability to sync with Microsoft Outlook Express, Lotus Organiser and Lotus Notes and also integrates the Yahoo! Go service. The internal memory has also been notched down to 20mb, though the support for hot-swappable RS-DV MMCs is still here. Click here for more tech specs.

The N73 is more of an upgrade: Dual-mode WCDMA/GSM with a second VGA camera for 3G video calling, upto 42MB with miniSD memory card support, a 3.2 megapixel digital camera (2048x1536 pixels) with 20x digital zoom and video recording with stereo AAC audio, a 2.4-inch QVGA display, picture slideshows with the Ken Burns effect (the MacOS X screen saver type) and “3D surround effect” stereo speakers. This phone also brings back Infrared, so don't throw out those IrDA adapters just yet! More specs here.

The last one is the highest-end in the N-series - the N93, which is being touted as the ‘ultimate mobile device for spontaneous video recording.' The 3.2-megapixel camera features a Carl Zeiss Vario-Tessar lens capable of 3x optical zoom. It can record VGA-resolution 15fps video in MPEG4 and lets you upload the pictures and video to online services such as Flickr, Nokia Lifeblog and Typead blogs. It can also be connected to the TV for direct output. The N93 looks like the N92 with the flip top screen, but inside it has upto 50mb of memory with miniSD expansion upto 2GB, WiFi and uPnP connectivity and of course 3G video calling. More tech specs here.

All the phones are expected to be out around July, with the N93 price estimated to be at around $680 (Rs. 30,000 approx) and the N72 around $400 (Rs. 17,600).

nokia-n93-open_t.jpg

nokia-n73-silver.jpg

nokia-n72-pink_t.jpg

