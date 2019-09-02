Monday, September 02, 2019Back to
Nokia is the fastest in smartphone updates, followed by Samsung: Report

96 percent of Nokia's smartphones are running on Android Pie or have had an Android Pie update issued to them


tech2 News StaffSep 02, 2019 17:35:10 IST

The HMD Global owned smartphone brand Nokia has emerged as the top brand when it comes to updating smartphone software and issuing security patches. As per a report by Counterpoint Research, the brand has nearly 96 percent of its smartphones, sold cumulatively since Q3 2018, running on Android Pie or have had an Android Pie update and this has made Nokia secure the first place.

As per the Research Director, Peter Richardson,  OS and security updates are something that does not get the required attention as only a few brands focus on these aspects. According to him, manufacturers do not pay much attention to it that is why consumer awareness is also very low.

Nokia has emerged as the top brand when it comes to updating smartphone software and issuing security patches. Image: tech2/ Omkar Godambe

He believes that many users judge the performance of a smartphone just by battery life, processor, camera and memory and OS is something that does not get much attention.

Software and Security Updates: The Missing Link for Smartphones. Image: Counterpoint Research.

The report also reveals that the average time that a user keeps a flagship smartphone is also increasing and in markets like China, Europe, and the US it has reached 30 months.

In this list, Nokia is followed by Samsung with 89 percent of its smartphones running on Android Pie or has got the Android Pie update. Third in line is the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Xiaomi with 84 percent.

 

