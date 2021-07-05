FP Trending

The new Nokia G20 smartphone has been launched in India. The G20 will be available in its 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant at a price of Rs 12,999. Pre-bookings for the smartphone will begin on 7 July; the phone will be available for purchase on Nokia’s website and on Amazon starting 15 July. Part of the G-series lineup, the Nokia G20 is claimed to have an extended battery life of up to three days. Nokia says the G20 will get monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

Powered by the Mediatek G35 processor, the Nokia G20 comes with Android 11 out of the box. It also gets features such as face- and fingerprint-unlock.

The smartphone sports a 48 MP quad-camera and an 8 MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop display and a handy brightness boost feature. It also features an OZO spatial audio tool and will be available in two colours – Night and Glacier.

“We have designed and built the new Nokia G20 keeping in mind the requirements of the modern smartphone users, i.e., premium design, latest features, and uncompromised security. At HMD, we know that you love your smartphone, you want to trust it with your data, you want to keep using it for a long time – with the Nokia G20 you get a phone that goes the distance, a phone that you can love, trust and keep”, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global said in a statement.

On pre-booking, customers will get a discount of Rs 500 on the device. There's also a special discount of Rs 2,099 being offered on a combo purchase of the new Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.