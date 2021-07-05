Monday, July 05, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia G20 launched in India at Rs 12,999: Check specifications and features

Part of the G-series lineup, the Nokia G20 is claimed to have an extended battery life of up to three days.


FP TrendingJul 05, 2021 20:03:17 IST

The new Nokia G20 smartphone has been launched in India. The G20 will be available in its 4 GB RAM/64 GB storage variant at a price of Rs 12,999. Pre-bookings for the smartphone will begin on 7 July; the phone will be available for purchase on Nokia’s website and on Amazon starting 15 July. Part of the G-series lineup, the Nokia G20 is claimed to have an extended battery life of up to three days. Nokia says the G20 will get monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years.

Powered by the Mediatek G35 processor, the Nokia G20 comes with Android 11 out of the box. It also gets features such as face- and fingerprint-unlock.

On pre-booking, customers will get a discount of Rs 500 on the Nokia G20.

On pre-booking, customers will get a discount of Rs 500 on the Nokia G20.

The smartphone sports a 48 MP quad-camera and an 8 MP front camera. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a teardrop display and a handy brightness boost feature. It also features an OZO spatial audio tool and will be available in two colours – Night and Glacier.

“We have designed and built the new Nokia G20 keeping in mind the requirements of the modern smartphone users, i.e., premium design, latest features, and uncompromised security. At HMD, we know that you love your smartphone, you want to trust it with your data, you want to keep using it for a long time – with the Nokia G20 you get a phone that goes the distance, a phone that you can love, trust and keep”, Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global said in a statement.

On pre-booking, customers will get a discount of Rs 500 on the device. There's also a special discount of Rs 2,099 being offered on a combo purchase of the new Nokia G20 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Is Here! Early Access | 1Up Gaming

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Battlegrounds Website CRASHED! Pre-Registration

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

Valorant Mobile Pre-Registration Begins on TapTap

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

New Hope for PUBG Mobile fans | Battlegrounds Mobile India Teaser

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

1Up Gaming Valorant LIVE Custom Rooms | Free to Play

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia

HMD Global to host a launch event on 8 April; expected to launch Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20

Apr 02, 2021
HMD Global to host a launch event on 8 April; expected to launch Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20
Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 launched globally

Nokia

Nokia X20, Nokia X10, Nokia G20, Nokia G10, Nokia C20 and Nokia C10 launched globally

Apr 08, 2021

science

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021
J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Vaccination Effects

J&J COVID-19 vaccine in limbo as countries, experts seek evidence for blood clotting issue

Apr 16, 2021
Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

COVID-19 transmission

Empty middle seats lower the risk of COVID-19 transmission in airplanes, study indicates

Apr 15, 2021