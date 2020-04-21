FP Trending

Nokia has extended the warranty on its phones by 60 days in view of the Coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

The company, in a statement, said, “This is applicable to all warranties on both feature phones and smartphones that were due to expire between 15 March and 15 May.”

The 60-day warranty extension will also be applicable in India.

Those who want to check if their phones are in the warranty period can do so by entering their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) code on Nokia's website. Here's how to go about it:

If you are an Android phone user, you will have to follow these steps to find IMEI code:

Go to Settings > About Phone > Status > IMEI Information.

In case your phone has two IMEI codes, then enter the first one.

If you have a classic phone, you will be required to enter *#06# on your keypad when on the main screen.

After getting IMEI code, go to Nokia’s help center using this link

In the servicing and repairs category, you can check the warranty by simply selecting your location and entering IMEI code.

Last month, Nokia announced that it was launching a Coronavirus Global Donation Fund. This fund was aimed at supporting charities, hospitals, health clinics, and other non-governmental organisations that are on the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

