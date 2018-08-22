HMD Global seems to have prepped a massive camera update for all their smartphones and reports suggest that the update introduces a number of features that Nokia users were missing out on lately.

As per a report by Beebom, the update for the Nokia Camera application, which will bring the version up to 90.0.1123.20, brings with it support for Google Lens and Google Motion. The report also adds that the update will overhaul the camera UI a fair bit, replacing the clunkier menu of the older build.

The addition of support for Google Lens and Google Motion does not come across as a surprise as Google had already announced a partnership with Nokia a while ago.

The update, which is apparently quite large at 247 MB, currently works on the Nokia 7 Plus and the Nokia 8 Sirocco but throws up an incompatibility error when tried on the Nokia 6.1. The recently launched Nokia 6.1 Plus though is said to be running the updated version of the app by default.

The changelog does not reveal any other changes but there will likely be stability related improvements and bug fixes bundled into the update as well.

The update should show up on the Google Play Store, but the update will land in phases, so there might be a delay based on where you reside.