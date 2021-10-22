FP Trending

Nokia has finally launched its new budget smartphone, the Nokia C30, which joins its C series of smartphones in India. The device also comes with a few exclusive offers from Reliance Jio. Here's a look at the details.

Nokia C30 features, specs, price, and more

According to the press release, the Nokia C30 comes with a 6.82-inch HD+ display with a drop-notch and is powered by the octa-core Unisoc SC9863A chip. There are two RAM and storage variants: 3 GB/32 GB and 4 GB/64 GB, both of which come with support for expandable storage.

There are dual rear cameras: a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary camera, along with a 5-megapixel front camera.

Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global said: “The new Nokia C30 is the most powerful addition to our C-series range, and it epitomizes what this range stands for – a holistic smartphone experience at an accessible price point. It’s the ultimate device, from a brand you know and trust, for people who want to transition into the world of smartphones”.

He added this smartphone is an answer to what people have been asking for – a bigger screen, an accessible price point, more time between charges and Nokia’s signature security and durability.

The phone is backed by a 6,000 mAh battery with support for 10 W fast charging and runs Android 11 Go Edition. It comes with a number of connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth version 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

The phone also comes with a fingerprint scanner and facial recognition tech. It's available in White and Green colours.

The Nokia C30 is priced at Rs 10,999 (3 GB/32 GB) and Rs 11,999 (4 GB/64 GB) and is now available to buy via offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and the company's website.

As for the JioExclusive offer, it will provide people with instant price support of 10 percent or a maximum of Rs 1,000. This can be availed via retail stores or through the MyJio app within 15 days of activating the phone.

Additionally, they will get benefits worth Rs 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo and MakeMyTrip upon recharge of Rs 249 and more.

