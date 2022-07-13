Wednesday, July 13, 2022Back to
  Technology News
  News-Analysis

Nokia C21 Plus now launched in India at a very affordable price point

Nokia launched the C21 Plus in India, expanding its range of affordable smartphones. The device starts at Rs 10,299, and is available on Nokia’s website.


FP StaffJul 13, 2022 12:55:43 IST

Expanding its C series smartphone lineup for Indian consumers, HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones added Nokia C21 Plus to its portfolio which comes in two storage variants.

The phone will soon be available across retail channels and other e-commerce channels.

“Expanding our C-Series portfolio which is known to provide quality smartphones to our consumers, we are introducing Nokia C21 Plus. HMD Global is dynamically recognising consumer wants and needs while filling gaps in the smartphone market,” Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global, said in a statement.

“Our consumers consistently seek a marquee combination of features like battery life, storage capacity, design, durability and good camera quality. Nokia C21 Plus brings together these features and offers them as a bundle of experiential advantages at a cost-friendly budget,” Kochhar added.

Nokia C21 Plus specifications and prices
The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with HDR certification. It is being offered with an octa-core Unisoc SoC and an IMG8322 GPU. It also comes with a microSDXC slot for expandable storage.

The Nokia C21 Plus comes with a dual-camera setup, with the main camera being a 13MP sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera has a 5MP sensor. It has different modes like portrait, panorama and beautification to assist users in creating professional-looking photos.

Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 and houses a 5050 mAh, which the company claims can ensure three-day battery life. The C21 Plus uses a microUSB 2.0, because of which it won’t support fast charging. 

The 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB variants are priced at Rs 10,299 and Rs 11,299, respectively, and are now available exclusively on Nokia.com in dark cyan and warm grey colours.

