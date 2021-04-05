Monday, April 05, 2021Back to
Nokia Bluetooth headset and wireless earphones launched on Flipkart, sale starts on 9 April

Both Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 feature Bluetooth 5.1 technology.


FP TrendingApr 05, 2021 17:40:02 IST

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 have been launched on e-commerce platform Flipkart on Monday, 5 April. Both the wireless earphones and neckband will be available for purchase on Flipkart starting Friday, 9 April. The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 can apparently offer up to 9 hours of battery life with only 10 minutes of charging. At 100 percent charging, it has a playtime of 14 hours.

For Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110, the playtime is 5.5 hours + 22 hours with active noise cancellation (ANC) off. If ANC is on, the playtime is 4.5 hours + 18 hours.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110.

Both Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 feature Bluetooth 5.1 technology. The Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 also comes with IPX7 waterproof technology.

Further, the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 features Qualcomm cVc Echo Cancellation and Noise Suppression technology. It comes with a Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio chipset and Qualcomm aptX HD Audio technology for 24-bit HD Bluetooth audio.

The Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 will be available on Flipkart at Rs 1,999. The Nokia True Wireless Earphone ANC T3110 will be available for Rs 3,999.

