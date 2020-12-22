FP Trending

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced the launch of Nokia air conditioners in India. Starting at Rs 30,999, the Nokia claims that its AC units will provide pure and cool air. The dedicated page of Nokia AC on Flipkart mentions details about the upcoming cooling device. Nokia says that the smart AC will not just provide cooling but also understands the priorities of family. Nokia air conditioner range will include a four-in-one adjustable inverter mode, anti-microbial ionizer, intelligent motion sensor and assorted six-in-one filters.

Get ready to enjoy pure and cool air with Nokia air conditioners from Flipkart. Coming soon in India. https://t.co/AXQSlMgNn6 https://t.co/Z5Gnb3hm6n pic.twitter.com/fUZe075CXr — Nokia (@nokia) December 21, 2020

The air conditioners will come with self-cleaning technology, dual rotary compressors, and brushless DC motors.

For pure cooling, the Nokia AC will come with anti-corrosive blue fin technology. It will include smart features, including customised user profiles, multiple schedulers, smart filter clean reminder and smart diagnosis.

The new Nokia air conditioner can also be controlled and operated remotely by users with the help of their smartphone.

The internals of Nokia AC is made out of copper which has antimicrobial properties, turbo cross fan flow, and other options.

As per a report by Nokia Power User, Flipkart will start selling five variants of Nokia air conditioners from 29 December 2020. The cooling home appliance is 'Made-in-India'. From design, engineering to manufacturing, everything thing about Nokia AC is done in entirely India.

Speaking at the launch, Dev Iyer, Vice President – Private Brands, Flipkart said that with the Nokia air conditioners, they want to bring innovation beyond just cooling - to give both multifunctional and environmentally friendly experience to consumers.