tech2 News Staff

HMD Global's Nokia 9 PureView flagship, which for a while had grabbed everyone's attention for its five rear-cameras, could finally be on its way to India. The device was launched back in February at MWC 2019 and has since been available in many countries except for India.

A report by Nokiapoweruser, says that Nokia 9 PureView, which has the code TA-1087, along with Nokia 4.2 (TA-1152 ) and Nokia 3.2 (TA-1154) have passed the BIS certification in the country. There is no information about the price of the device but if European price tags are anything to go by, then the Nokia 9 PureView should set you back about Rs 45,000 - Rs 50,000.

Nokia 9 PureView specs

The Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1,8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor but there is no headphone jack. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. Inside the phone comes last years Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Nokia 9 PureView has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water and dust resistant. The phone will have stock Android features and will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia has promised at least three years of software updates for the phone.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.