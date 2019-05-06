Monday, May 06, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly passes BIC certification in India, launch imminent

The Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone.

tech2 News StaffMay 06, 2019 14:45:30 IST

HMD Global's Nokia 9 PureView flagship, which for a while had grabbed everyone's attention for its five rear-cameras, could finally be on its way to India. The device was launched back in February at MWC 2019 and has since been available in many countries except for India.

Nokia 9 PureView reportedly passes BIC certification in India, launch imminent

The penta-rear camera setup sporting Nokia 9 PureView. Image: HMD Global

A report by Nokiapoweruser, says that Nokia 9 PureView, which has the code TA-1087, along with Nokia 4.2 (TA-1152 ) and Nokia 3.2 (TA-1154) have passed the BIS certification in the country. There is no information about the price of the device but if European price tags are anything to go by, then the Nokia 9 PureView should set you back about Rs 45,000 - Rs 50,000.

Nokia 9 PureView specs

The Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1,8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors.

The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor but there is no headphone jack. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. Inside the phone comes last years Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage.

Nokia 9 PureView has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water and dust resistant. The phone will have stock Android features and will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia has promised at least three years of software updates for the phone.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Farmer Distress | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 4


Top Stories

latest videos

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

2019's Instagrammers of the year: With Bhuvan Bam, Pooja Dhingra, Sejal Kumar and Saket Jha Saurabh

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Highlights from the ORF Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019 | Tech2 Science

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Portal 2 co-op | Thinking with portals | Weekend Classics

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Oppo F11 Pro Avengers Endgame Edition First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's


also see

Flipkart

Flipkart Summer Carnival: Deals on Apple iPhone XR, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, more

May 04, 2019
Flipkart Summer Carnival: Deals on Apple iPhone XR, Realme 2 Pro, Honor 9 Lite, more
Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the selfie front

Redmi Y3 Review: A great overall budget package that shines on the selfie front

Apr 24, 2019

science

LIVE Updates: UN report on species loss, possible sixth extinction in nature to be released today

LIVE Updates: UN report on species loss, possible sixth extinction in nature to be released today

May 06, 2019
SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

SciArt

SciArt: Teen illustrator brings chemistry in the periodic table alive with graphics

May 06, 2019
Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

Medicine

Anticancer mushrooms: MU Professor wins patent for anticancer compound from fungi

May 06, 2019
Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

ORFKC 2019

Kalpana Chawla Space Policy Dialogue 2019: Inching towards a new era in India's space program

May 03, 2019