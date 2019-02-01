Tech2 News Staff

HMD Global, Nokia’s licensing partner for manufacturing Nokia devices has extended its partnership with Pixelworks to bring high-quality display to future Nokia phones. As per a report from the US-based website globenewswire.com, the Finnish smartphone company announced the partnership on Tuesday and promised to bring high-quality display and video performance to Nokia’s upcoming smartphones.

Notably, HMD Global’s first collaboration with Pixelworks brought in the Nokia 7.1 with PureDisplay branding. For those unware, Pixelworks a California-based company is known for developing high-efficiency visual display processing semiconductors and software for the ‘highest quality display.’ The screen panel of the Nokia 7.1 that incorporates the PureDisplay technology of Pixelworks left a remarkable impression as per many reviews on the internet and managed to stand out in the over flooded mid-range segment, courtesy of the amazing dynamic contrast of 10,00,000:1 and HDR10 compatibility.

The PureDisplay technology offers an array of features on a display panel for instance high adaptiveness to ambient light, HDR experience, enriched colours, sharp images and better clarity when scaling. Apparently, Nokia 7.1 is the first phone to accommodate Pixelworks fourth gen Iris processor.

The report quoting HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas said, “As mobile becomes the go-to destination for content viewing, consumers worldwide seek a premium display and video performance. We’ve been delighted by the response to Nokia 7.1 from our fans. The PureDisplay with Pixelworks technology was a significant part of our promise. Superior HDR tone mapping enables cinematic viewing experience when viewing HDR 10 videos or pictures, real-time SDR to HDR conversion technology for an Always HDR experience and local contrast and sharpness enhancement for better viewing experience in all lighting conditions elevates the viewing experience on the Nokia 7.1. We are pleased to continue working with Pixelworks and look forward to bringing this experience to future Nokia smartphones.”

But while the PureDisplay technology will now be implemented on other Nokia-branded smartphones, HMD Global hasn’t confirmed as to which future Nokia phones will feature Pixelworks technology. However, reports suggest that the company’s upcoming flagship, the supposed Nokia 9 PureView could be one of them. The company is hosting an event on 24 February at MWC 2019 and it widely anticipated that HMD Global might unveil the upcoming penta-camera smartphone.

