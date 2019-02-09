tech2 News Staff

Only a few weeks are left for Nokia to unveil its upcoming phone, expected to be the Nokia 9 PureView, at MWC 2019 that is set in Barcelona on 24 February.

The Nokia 9 PureView has been leaked many a time showing the phone in its full glory via renders, but now the phone has been leaked as live images by Nokiapoweruser.

The images give us a glimpse of how the phone might look in real-life.

The Nokia 9 PureView looks beautiful in the live images showing off its penta-camera setup on the black coloured smooth, glass back.

The picture is giving us an idea of the size of the phone and how it might feel while holding the phone.

The Nokia 9, as per the rumours is said to feature a 5.99-inch display, 2K resolution display with HDR10 support, in-display fingerprint reader and powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Reports also suggest that Nokia is planning to announce a 5G-compatible variant of the same model in the future.

