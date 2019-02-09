Saturday, February 09, 2019 Back to
Nokia 9 PureView leaked live image surfaces online ahead of 24 February launch

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to feature a 5.99-inch display and in-display fingerprint reader.

tech2 News Staff Feb 09, 2019 16:33:45 IST

Only a few weeks are left for Nokia to unveil its upcoming phone, expected to be the Nokia 9 PureView, at MWC 2019 that is set in Barcelona on 24 February.

The Nokia 9 PureView has been leaked many a time showing the phone in its full glory via renders, but now the phone has been leaked as live images by Nokiapoweruser.

Reported live image of Nokia 9 PureView. Image: Nokiapoweruser

Reported live image of Nokia 9 PureView. Image: Nokiapoweruser

The images give us a glimpse of how the phone might look in real-life.

The Nokia 9 PureView looks beautiful in the live images showing off its penta-camera setup on the black coloured smooth, glass back.

The picture is giving us an idea of the size of the phone and how it might feel while holding the phone.

The Nokia 9, as per the rumours is said to feature a 5.99-inch display, 2K resolution display with HDR10 support, in-display fingerprint reader and powered by Snapdragon 845 chipset along with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

Reports also suggest that Nokia is planning to announce a 5G-compatible variant of the same model in the future.

