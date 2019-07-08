Monday, July 08, 2019Back to
Nokia 9 PureView could reportedly launch in India this month, sale to start in August

The Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone.

tech2 News StaffJul 08, 2019 15:50:56 IST

Nokia had launched its flagship device the Nokia 9 PureView back in February at MWC 2019 and since then HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, has not made any confirmation for the phone's launch in India. However, now it appears that the Nokia Mobile Handle has announced that the Nokia 9 PureView is coming to India soon and a separate report has stated that the phone may not be coming out this month.

Nokia 9 Pureview. Image: Twitter/Evleaks

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Nokia 9 PureView could launch in India in the coming days but it will not be up for sale till the next month. The company had earlier teased the launch of the Nokia 9 PureView in March, but it appears production issues delayed the event.

Nokia 9 PureView Specifications

Nokia PureView 9 has an in-display fingerprint sensor but there is no headphone jack. The phone has a 6-inch 2K AMOLED display with no notch. Design wise, you can see that the phone comes with the standard brick-like chassis that you might have seen on the Nokia 7.1 Plus. Apart from that, the phone has wireless charging built into it which is a first for Nokia.

Speaking about the camera system of the device, the Nokia 9 PureView has a penta-camera setup at the back which is a first for any smartphone. Two lenses are regular RGB sensors both with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture while the other three happen to be monochrome B&W sensors also with 12 MP resolution and f/1.8 aperture. Combined the monochrome sensors can capture 10 times more light than standard RGB sensors.

All five cameras work together in creating a single shot and the phone has dedicated camera hardware inside, to bring down the processing required to take photos. The phone can shoot in RAW but you can turn it off. Nokia 9 PureView can identify over 1,200 layers and uses it to make a detailed depth map for taking clearer photos. On the front, there is an 8 MP camera which can be used for face unlock.

Inside the phone comes with Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The phone has a USB type-C port and is also IP67 water resistant. The phone will have stock Android features and will come with Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box. Nokia has promised at least three years of an update on the phone.

 

Episode 2 | Aditi unfiltered - straight from the Vault | Vanity Diaries


