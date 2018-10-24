Finnish company HMD Global, which sells Nokia smartphones, on Wednesday announced the sale of Nokia 8110 for Rs 5,999 in India.

The 4G feature Nokia 8110 phone is available from Wednesday across top mobile retailers in India and on the company's own website, the company said in a statement.

The Nokia 8110 features intuitive tactile mechanics with slide to answer and end calls, as well as a helicopter-style spin on its axis.

It supports VoLTE calling and features the Qualcomm 205 Mobile Platform. It comes with 4G connectivity as well as apps including Google Assistant, Google Maps, Google Search, Facebook and Twitter.

The phone also comes with a revamped version of the iconic Snake game and is available in traditional Black and Banana Yellow colours.

In addition, Jio subscribers on Nokia 8110 will get up to 544GB of Jio 4 GB data free, the statement said.