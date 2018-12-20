tech2 News Staff

After receiving the beta version of the Android 9.0 Pie, the Nokia 8 is finally getting the stable release now. The Nokia 8 was launched in September 2017 and was the first Android-powered premium flagship smartphone from a brand.

Enjoy the festivities with another fresh piece of from us - this time on Nokia 8! Phased roll out of #Android 9 Pie for #Nokia8 starts today. — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) December 19, 2018

The Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 8 includes a new system navigation as well as features such as Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness and the December 2018 Android security patch, according to a report by GSMArena. The update weighs in at over 1.5 GB.

The update has been awaited for a long time — we even read reports that there was a deliberate delay in hopes for successful 8.1 sales. (Read our review of the Nokia 8.1 here)

HMD Global then responded saying that, "There is no purposeful delay. As soon as the upgrade to Android Pie is ready and we can be sure that it delivers the best experience for our fans, we will begin the update cycle. We are committed to a pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience which involves rigorous testing to ensure no part of that commitment is compromised."

Nokia 8 was launched at a priced of Rs 36,999 in India.

It was the first Android-powered Nokia smartphone where HMD Global has partnered with Carl Zeiss for helping out with the device's camera setup.

In terms of colours, we have a matte blue, matte silver and a polished blue and a polished copper.

The Nokia 8 features a 5.3 inch, 2K, polarized display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs in an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable to 256 GB via a micro-SD card.

The device is powered by a 3,090 mAh battery and 4G dual-SIM support with one slot acting as a hybrid SIM slot. It also has an IP 54 rating, making it splash proof. The phone comes with a 3.5 mm jack and a type-C port (USB 3.1 Gen 1), NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.