Thursday, December 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 8 finally receives Android 9.0 Pie with new system navigation and more

The Android 9.0 Pie on the Nokia 8 was apparently a deliberate delay for successful 8.1 sales.

tech2 News Staff Dec 20, 2018 09:32 AM IST

After receiving the beta version of the Android 9.0 Pie, the Nokia 8 is finally getting the stable release now. The Nokia 8 was launched in September 2017 and was the first Android-powered premium flagship smartphone from a brand.

Read our full review of the Nokia 8 here.

The Android 9 Pie update for the Nokia 8 includes a new system navigation as well as features such as Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness and the December 2018 Android security patch, according to a report by GSMArena. The update weighs in at over 1.5 GB.

The update has been awaited for a long time — we even read reports that there was a deliberate delay in hopes for successful 8.1 sales. (Read our review of the Nokia 8.1 here)

HMD Global then responded saying that, "There is no purposeful delay. As soon as the upgrade to Android Pie is ready and we can be sure that it delivers the best experience for our fans, we will begin the update cycle. We are committed to a pure, secure and up-to-date Android experience which involves rigorous testing to ensure no part of that commitment is compromised."

Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Image: Tech2/Rehan Hooda

Nokia 8 was launched at a priced of Rs 36,999 in India.

It was the first Android-powered Nokia smartphone where HMD Global has partnered with Carl Zeiss for helping out with the device's camera setup.

In terms of colours, we have a matte blue, matte silver and a polished blue and a polished copper.

The Nokia 8 features a 5.3 inch, 2K, polarized display covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device packs in an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage expandable to 256 GB via a micro-SD card.

The device is powered by a 3,090 mAh battery and 4G dual-SIM support with one slot acting as a hybrid SIM slot. It also has an IP 54 rating, making it splash proof. The phone comes with a 3.5 mm jack and a type-C port (USB 3.1 Gen 1), NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look
India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet

India’s Facebook Problem | A Sorry Saga | All Things Internet
OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition Unboxing
TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!

TATA HARRIER First Drive Review: Oh so sexy!
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review - Most feature loaded phone of 2018
OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

OMG! World's first gene-edited babies born in China | CRISPR-Cas9

also see

Nokia 8

Nokia 8 starts receiving Android 9 Pie beta update, brings new system navigation

Dec 12, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 with 6.18-inch display, Snapdragon 710, Android 9.0 Pie launched at €399

Dec 06, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 with a HDR10 capable display, SD 710 launched in India for Rs 26,999

Dec 10, 2018

Nokia

Nokia 8.1 first impressions: A stylish mid-range smartphone with capable hardware

Dec 10, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 expected to launch in India today at 5.30 pm: Here's all we know

Dec 09, 2018

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1 review: Good camera, classy design in a package that is priced just right

Dec 17, 2018

science

UFOs

The 'UFO' on Google Street View of Florida looks more butterfly than alien spaceship

Dec 20, 2018

Global Warming Hiatus

Global warming 'hiatus' disproved by twin studies reviewing historical climate data

Dec 20, 2018

Gas Trap

New kind of carbon powder eats up emitted CO2 before it reaches the atmosphere

Dec 20, 2018

Astronomy

Rare glimpses of young star Gaia 17bpi in a fit of growth leaves astronomers orgasmic

Dec 20, 2018