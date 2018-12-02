tech2 News Staff

Nokia's release of the Android 9.0 Pie update is going to be delayed by a couple of days says HMD-Global Cheif Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has said.

The reason for the delay has been identified as a few issues that have still not been resolved with the software update. So we should be expecting the rollout of Android 9.0 Pie stable update in by next week.

We have been burning the midnight oil to get your Nokia 8 on Android Pie. Unfortunately we still have few issues to address and need a couple of more days to make it perfect. Thank you for your patience 🙏 — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) November 30, 2018

The update has been delayed for quite some time as it was supposed to come out in November. Android Pie update for the Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus have already received the update a while back so it is really the turn of Nokia's current flagship phones to get the update as well.

In more Nokia related news, the company has launched the Nokia 7.1smartphone for Rs 19,999 in India. The Nokia 7.1 was launched in London on 4 October.

The phone will go on sale starting 7 December 2018 and will be available across retailers in India and on Nokia's website in gloss midnight blue and gloss steel colours.

There's a full HD+ 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device is the first to feature Nokia's "PureDisplay" screen technology which is claimed to be HDR10 ready.