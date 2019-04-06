tech2 News Staff

Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 have reportedly received a new, lowered price in India. At the time of writing the story, however, the price cut did not reflect on Flipkart. We have reached out to Nokia Mobile to confirm the same.

The price cut was first reported by NokiaPowerUser, both the devices' price will be dropped, Nokia 8.1 (review) by Rs 3,400, and Nokia 7.1 (review) by Rs 1,350. This means, if the report is true, the Nokia 8.1 will be available at Rs 23,599, against the current price of Rs 26,999. Nokia 7.1, on the other hand, will be down to Rs 18,649, instead of Rs 19,999.

Nokia 7.1 specifications and feature

The Nokia 7.1 features a 5.84-inch IPS LCD FHD+ panel with a notch, which has a resolution of 1080×2280 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The display is made of the ‘PureDisplay’ technology, that is aimed to offer higher contrast and more vibrant colors. Touting this as the highlight of the device, HMD Global also announced that the display supports HDR10, and has a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Interestingly, the smartphone also has a dedicated 16-bit engine that can convert SDR content to HDR in real-time.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset. The device also comes with support for microSD cards, that lets you expand the storage on both models to up to 400GB.

Like the other Nokia models, the Nokia 7.1 also runs Android One operating system, which is currently based on Android Oreo, however, HMD Global promises to soon upgrade this to Pie.

For photography, the Nokia 7.1 sports a dual-camera system at the back, which has a 12 MP f/1.8 sensor, and a 5 MP f/2.4 sensor, accompanied with dual-LED flash.

Up front, is an 8 MP f/2.2 AI camera for selfies and video calls. Along with support for Bothies and direct live stream, the front camera also comes with something the company called ‘3D Personas, which Nokia’s take on Animoji.

For connectivity, the smartphone includes 4G VoLTE support, USB Type-C, the latest version of Bluetooth, among other things. Fuelling the Nokia 7.1 is a 3,060mAh battery with support for fast-charging.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and feature

In terms of display, the device features a 6.18-inch FullHD+ "PureDisplay" with an 18.7:9 ratio. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

The device features a dual camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly, 2PD or dual photodiode.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set-up is a 13 MP unit and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One programme. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is a support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a single speaker with a 'smart' amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present. The phone supports NFC and a fingerprint sensor is present on the rear.

