Thursday, October 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 8.1 is the first HMD Global phone to start getting Android 10 update

The Nokia 8.1 was launched late last year running on stock Android 9 Pie and is currently selling for Rs 15,990.


tech2 News StaffOct 10, 2019 08:38:03 IST

With all the smartphones in the Nokia lineup part of the Android One program, it was inevitable that the roll-out of Android 10 would begin very soon. Now the very first Nokia device to get the update has been finally announced and it is the Nokia 8.1 (Review).

Nokia 8.1 is the first HMD Global phone to start getting Android 10 update

Nokai 8.1

The roll-out for the update will be taking place in a phased manner wherein only a few users will be given the update after which a wider roll-out will follow. HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, had announced earlier that the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 PureView will get upgraded to Android 10 in Q4 2019. We should see also the newly launched Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.1 getting the update as well.

The Nokia  8.1 was launched late last year running on stock Android 9 Pie and is currently selling for Rs 15,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

"With the Nokia 8.1 being the first Android smartphone running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 to receive Android 10, we're also setting our precedent of firsts, and aim to keep being first to roll out Android 10 across other key chipsets," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display that can display HDR 10 content. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

The device features a dual-camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly, 2PD or dual photodiode.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set-up is a 13 MP unit and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One program. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a single speaker with a 'smart' amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present. The phone supports NFC and a fingerprint sensor is present on the rear.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Deleted video

Deleted video

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with Viper | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Viper takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

RakaZone Gaming on Top Indian Streamers

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with MortaL | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Sh0t Challenge with MortaL Part 2 | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Episode 4 The Controversy that brewed in Swara Bhasker’s Vanity Van | Vanity Diaries


also see

Android 10 Go edition

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 Go edition update soon

Sep 29, 2019
Nokia 2.1, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1 to receive Android 10 Go edition update soon
Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds

Instagram

Instagram is reportedly testing an AMOLED Dark theme in its alpha builds

Sep 27, 2019
YouTube Music replaces Google Play Music on Android 10, will come pre-installed on future devices

YouTube Music

YouTube Music replaces Google Play Music on Android 10, will come pre-installed on future devices

Oct 01, 2019
Google Pixel 4 Launcher with a new gesture for the notifications menu now available for download

Pixel 4

Google Pixel 4 Launcher with a new gesture for the notifications menu now available for download

Sep 28, 2019
OnePlus 6, 6T get latest OxygenOS updates, looks like prepping ground for Android 10 upgrade

OnePlus

OnePlus 6, 6T get latest OxygenOS updates, looks like prepping ground for Android 10 upgrade

Sep 26, 2019
Google finally rolls out dark mode for Gmail on Android and iOS phones

Gmail

Google finally rolls out dark mode for Gmail on Android and iOS phones

Sep 25, 2019

science

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Space Exploration

Space Week 2019: After Chandrayaan 2, ISRO's upcoming interplanetary missions to Mars, Venus, the Sun

Oct 06, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Tigers in India

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger census points to an urgent need for peaceful ecosystems where humans, tigers coexist

Oct 01, 2019
Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Tiger Day 2019

Wildlife Week 2019: India's tiger numbers have increased by 33% in 5 years, but that's not necessarily good news

Oct 01, 2019
Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Chandrayaan 2

Chandrayaan 2: NASA's LRO fails to spot crashed Vikram lander due to 'long shadows' over landing site

Sep 19, 2019