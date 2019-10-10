tech2 News Staff

With all the smartphones in the Nokia lineup part of the Android One program, it was inevitable that the roll-out of Android 10 would begin very soon. Now the very first Nokia device to get the update has been finally announced and it is the Nokia 8.1 (Review).

The roll-out for the update will be taking place in a phased manner wherein only a few users will be given the update after which a wider roll-out will follow. HMD Global, which owns the Nokia brand, had announced earlier that the Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 9 PureView will get upgraded to Android 10 in Q4 2019. We should see also the newly launched Nokia 7.2 and Nokia 6.1 getting the update as well.

The Nokia 8.1 was launched late last year running on stock Android 9 Pie and is currently selling for Rs 15,990 for the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant.

"With the Nokia 8.1 being the first Android smartphone running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 to receive Android 10, we're also setting our precedent of firsts, and aim to keep being first to roll out Android 10 across other key chipsets," said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global.

Nokia 8.1 specifications and features

The Nokia 8.1 features a 6.18-inch FHD+ display that can display HDR 10 content. The screen is protected by Corning's 2.5D Gorilla Glass. The phone also comes with a microSD card slot which can be used to expand the memory of the device up to 400 GB.

The device features a dual-camera set up at the back with a 12 MP camera unit featuring a 1/2.55-inch sensor and 1.4 um pixels, OIS, EIS, and interestingly, 2PD or dual photodiode.

The secondary sensor in the dual rear set-up is a 13 MP unit and the front camera includes a single 20 MP sensor.

Nokia 8.1 runs stock Android 9.0 Pie and is part of the Android One program. Powering the device is a 3,500 mAh battery and there is support for 18 W fast charging.

Connectivity options include VoLTE, VoWiFi, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS and GLONASS. There is a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a single speaker with a 'smart' amplifier. Further, a USB Type-C 2.0 cable is present. The phone supports NFC and a fingerprint sensor is present on the rear.