Ever since HMD Global decided to be a part of Google's Android One program, Nokia smartphones have been the fastest when it comes to software updates.

The parent company of Nokia is now trying to keep up with their promise of releasing Android Pie to all their phones and according to a fresh report, Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has confirmed that the Nokia 7 Plus will get a stable release of Android Pie next month.

According to a report by Android Central, Sarvikas said this at a press event in New Delhi, soon after announcing the Nokia 5.1 and 6.1 Plus in the country. We do not have a timeline yet for when other Nokia devices are getting the update but knowing Nokia's usual speed in pushing out updates, we should expect a number of smartphones to be updated to Android Pie before the end of the year.

To run a quick recap, the Nokia 7 Plus was also one of seven devices in the third-party Android beta program and received the Android Pie Beta 4 build just earlier this month.

Receiving the update next month would also make the Nokia 7 Plus the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 660 SoC to rock a stable build of Android Pie.