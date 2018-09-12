Days ahead of the public release of Android 9.0 Pie coming on the Nokia flagships, the Nokia 7 Plus has started to receive Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1.

The new update now brings the Nokia 7 Plus’ software version to 3.190, and it tags along the September Android security patch with it.

While the update’s changelog doesn’t mention any changes, however, according to a report by Nokia Camp, the Android 9 P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 brings a new system navigation, settings menu, and notifications, as well as Google's Adaptive Battery power prioritisation feature.

If you are a Nokia 7 Plus user and wondering why you haven’t received any such update, it’s probably because you haven’t registered on the Nokia developer website to receive the OTA update for the latest preview build.

The other way to do it is by sideloading the update manually by flashing the ROM onto your device. But before you do that, do note that you will need to wipe out all your data, which is why we recommend that you backup your data before running the update.

Once the ROM files are downloaded from the Nokia website, reboot your Nokia 7 Plus to the recovery mode and then hit factory reset. Then, you would need to sideload the ROM package on to the device. See the complete steps here.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications and features

Priced at Rs Rs 28,028, the Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch IPS FHD+ LCD screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with an Adreno 512 GPU. It has 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card. The phone sports a dual camera setup, featuring a 12 MP plus a 13 MP camera sensor.

