Wednesday, September 12, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 12 September, 2018 13:32 IST

Nokia 7 Plus starts to receive Android 9 Pie developer preview beta 4.1 update

The update comes days ahead of the official launch of Android 9.0 Pie public build on the device.

Days ahead of the public release of Android 9.0 Pie coming on the Nokia flagships, the Nokia 7 Plus has started to receive Android P Developer Preview Beta 4.1.

The new update now brings the Nokia 7 Plus’ software version to 3.190, and it tags along the September Android security patch with it.

Nokia spent plenty of time designing this smartphone. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

Nokia spent plenty of time designing this smartphone. Image: tech2/Rehan Hooda

While the update’s changelog doesn’t mention any changes, however, according to a report by Nokia Camp, the Android 9 P Developer Preview Beta 4.1 brings a new system navigation, settings menu, and notifications, as well as Google's Adaptive Battery power prioritisation feature.

If you are a Nokia 7 Plus user and wondering why you haven’t received any such update, it’s probably because you haven’t registered on the Nokia developer website to receive the OTA update for the latest preview build.

The other way to do it is by sideloading the update manually by flashing the ROM onto your device. But before you do that, do note that you will need to wipe out all your data, which is why we recommend that you backup your data before running the update.

Once the ROM files are downloaded from the Nokia website, reboot your Nokia 7 Plus to the recovery mode and then hit factory reset. Then, you would need to sideload the ROM package on to the device. See the complete steps here.

Nokia 7 Plus specifications and features

Priced at Rs Rs 28,028, the Nokia 7 Plus features a 6-inch IPS FHD+ LCD screen. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, along with an Adreno 512 GPU. It has 4 GB of RAM along with 64 GB internal storage, which can be expanded to 256 GB using a microSD card. The phone sports a dual camera setup, featuring a 12 MP plus a 13 MP camera sensor.

Do not forget to read our complete review of the Nokia 7 Plus. 

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained
Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone

Comparing Realme 2 and Redmi Y2: Battle for the best affordable smartphone
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Android Pie

Android Pie for the Nokia 8 to bring ARCore support and improved camera experience

Sep 09, 2018

Android

Android distribution for August 2018 is out and majority is still using Nougat

Sep 04, 2018

Nokia 9

Nokia 9 leaked image reveals oddly placed five camera setup at the back

Sep 07, 2018

POCO F1

Xiaomi POCO F1 Review: The best value for money smartphone you can buy

Aug 29, 2018

Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3 XL left by a rider in a Lyft car, the gigantic notch is real

Sep 03, 2018

Android vulnerability

Android devices not running latest 9 Pie OS can be tracked using apps: Report

Sep 06, 2018

science

Nuclear Physics

Apsara-U: Asia's first research reactor restored and now operational at BARC

Sep 12, 2018

Genome Mapping

Scientists have done more than finding Nemo, they've now mapped its entire genome

Sep 12, 2018

ISRO

ISRO to launch its first fully-commercial foreign satellites on 16 September

Sep 11, 2018

Gene Editing

CRISPR gene editing technology patents from MIT and Harvard upheld by US Court

Sep 11, 2018