tech2 News Staff

HMD Global has today started to rollout the latest Android 10 update for Nokia 7.2 (review) smartphones.

With the update, the Nokia 7.2 will receive the following new features:

Gesture Navigation: These are the new controls for navigating through the device.

These are the new controls for navigating through the device. Smart Reply: The new feature suggests "smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take"

The new feature suggests "smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take" Privacy Controls: This allows users to personalise settings to know what personal data is shared with which app, including control over location shared with apps

This allows users to personalise settings to know what personal data is shared with which app, including control over location shared with apps Focus mode: This feature blocks out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important

This feature blocks out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important Family Link: This feature will be part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

As of today, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2 are all upgraded to Android 10.

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Nokia 7.2 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The one with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 18,599 and the higher variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 19,599.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset with an option for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM. Fuelling the device is a 3,500 mAh battery.

For optics, it sports a 20 MP camera for selfies while at the back, there is a triple camera setup that has a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 5 MP depth sensor. It also features Zeiss Bokeh mode to give clearer and detailed images. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone runs stock Android UI based on Android 9.0 Pie.

