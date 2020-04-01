Wednesday, April 01, 2020Back to
Nokia 7.2 starts to get Android 10 update: Here's everything that's new

As of today, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2 are all upgraded to Android 10.


tech2 News StaffApr 01, 2020 17:13:47 IST

HMD Global has today started to rollout the latest Android 10 update for Nokia 7.2 (review) smartphones.

With the update, the Nokia 7.2 will receive the following new features:

  • Gesture Navigation: These are the new controls for navigating through the device.
  • Smart Reply: The new feature suggests "smarter responses in messages, not just wording but actions you can take"
  • Privacy Controls: This allows users to personalise settings to know what personal data is shared with which app, including control over location shared with apps
  • Focus mode: This feature blocks out distracting apps when you need to concentrate on what’s important
  • Family Link: This feature will be part of the Digital Wellbeing settings, helping parents set digital ground rules for the whole family

As of today, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 6.1 and Nokia 2.2 are all upgraded to Android 10.

Nokia 7.2. Image: Tech2

Nokia 7.2 specifications

Nokia 7.2 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The one with 4 GB RAM + 64 GB internal storage is priced at Rs 18,599 and the higher variant with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is priced at Rs 19,599.

As for the specifications, the Nokia 7.2 comes with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, it is powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset with an option for 4 GB and 6 GB RAM. Fuelling the device is a 3,500 mAh battery.

For optics, it sports a 20 MP camera for selfies while at the back, there is a triple camera setup that has a 48 MP Samsung ISOCELL primary sensor and an 8 MP ultra-wide sensor along with a 5 MP depth sensor. It also features Zeiss Bokeh mode to give clearer and detailed images. It comes with a fingerprint sensor at the back. The phone runs stock Android UI based on Android 9.0 Pie.

