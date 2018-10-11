Thursday, October 11, 2018 Back to
Nokia 7.1 Plus shows up on Geekbench ahead of launch confirming Snapdragon 710 SoC

The Nokia 7.1 Plus will likely feature a dual camera system comprising of a 12 MP + 13 MP setup.

As Nokia India prepares to host an event in India today, HMD Global is also expected to globally announce a new smartphone today, presumably the Nokia 7.1 Plus.

While the official details are not out yet, someone who has the device seems to have tested the device on Geekbench which reveals some of the details of the phone. The listing, spotted first by a Dutch publication named Telefoon abonnement, reveals that the Nokia 7.1 Plus sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, something which we did see pop-up om numerous other leaks.

Behold the first Nokia to feature a notch, the Nokia 6.1 Plus. Image: tech2/ Shomik Sen Bhattacharjee

The Geekbench listing also reveals that the phone runs on Android Oreo 8.1 and not Android Pie, out of the box. This does come across as a little disappointing considering HMD Global has so far had a good record with pushing out updates the quickest. The company is already in the process of updating a number of its older phones to the latest version of Android, so it does come across as a little surprising that its new phones don't have Android Pie already.

From what we know so far, the Nokia 7.1 Plus is expected to feature a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 1080x2246 pixels and a notch just like other Nokia phones in the series. There will likely be two variants of the phone on offer — one with 64 GB of storage and another with 128 GB of storage.

Nokia 7.1 plus aka Nokia X7 on Geekbench. Image: Geekbench

The 7.1 Plus will also likely feature a dual camera system comprising of a 12 MP + 13 MP setup with Zeiss-branded lenses. The front camera is expected to be 20 MP snapper. The phone is said to be powered by a 3,400 mAh battery.

While most of this information is yet to be confirmed, our wait to find out won't be too long.

