Tuesday, December 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 7.1 starts to receive Android 10 update in India, will get features like Focus mode, smart reply, more

Nokia 7.1 will get better Digital Wellbeing settings where parents can set digital ground rules for the whole family.


tech2 News StaffDec 10, 2019 17:39:11 IST

After HMD Global recently updated PureView 9 and Nokia 8.1 to the latest Android 10, the same is now being rolled out to Nokia 7.1 as well.

At the time of launch, the company had promised that Nokia 7.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches.

As per the company, with this new Android OS, Nokia 7.1 (Review) will get smart reply feature, better Digital Wellbeing settings where parents can set digital ground rules for the whole family, faster navigation controls, better control on location and you will be able to control what all apps get to use your location and so on. You will also get focus mode where you can block the apps that feel like a distraction while you are concentrating on something important.

Nokia 7.1 starts to receive Android 10 update in India, will get features like Focus mode, smart reply, more

Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1 specifications

It has a full HD+ 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 7.1 also features Zeiss camera optics with 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP selfie snapper. The Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Fuelling the Nokia 7.1 is a 3,060 mAh battery with support for fast-charging. The device has dual-anodised aluminium diamond-cut coloured edges.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend on Mortal, Rakazone, RawKnee and HydraFlick | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | Episode 3 | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Android

Google begins rollout of Focus Mode on Android 9 and 10 following beta testing

Dec 05, 2019
Google begins rollout of Focus Mode on Android 9 and 10 following beta testing
Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Nokia

Nokia Smart TV to launch in India on 5 December; to be a Flipkart exclusive

Nov 28, 2019
Nokia smart TV with JBL audio speakers launched in India at a price of Rs 41,999

Nokia TV

Nokia smart TV with JBL audio speakers launched in India at a price of Rs 41,999

Dec 05, 2019
Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery launched in Cairo

Nokia 2.3

Nokia 2.3 with dual rear camera and 4,000 mAh battery launched in Cairo

Dec 06, 2019
HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 8.2, 5.2 and 2.3 at 10:30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

HMD Global

HMD Global expected to launch Nokia 8.2, 5.2 and 2.3 at 10:30 pm IST today: How to watch it live

Dec 05, 2019
Ericsson to invest over $230 million in Brazil to set up a new 5G assembly line

Ericsson

Ericsson to invest over $230 million in Brazil to set up a new 5G assembly line

Nov 26, 2019

science

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019
NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Parker Probe Findings

NASA's Parker probe to the sun reveals surprises about solar wind, a year into its 7-year mission

Dec 06, 2019
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019