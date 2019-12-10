tech2 News Staff

After HMD Global recently updated PureView 9 and Nokia 8.1 to the latest Android 10, the same is now being rolled out to Nokia 7.1 as well.

At the time of launch, the company had promised that Nokia 7.1 will receive three years of monthly security patches.

As per the company, with this new Android OS, Nokia 7.1 (Review) will get smart reply feature, better Digital Wellbeing settings where parents can set digital ground rules for the whole family, faster navigation controls, better control on location and you will be able to control what all apps get to use your location and so on. You will also get focus mode where you can block the apps that feel like a distraction while you are concentrating on something important.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

It has a full HD+ 5.84-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 7.1 also features Zeiss camera optics with 12 MP + 5 MP dual rear camera with autofocus and an 8 MP selfie snapper. The Nokia 7.1 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 chipset coupled with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage.

Fuelling the Nokia 7.1 is a 3,060 mAh battery with support for fast-charging. The device has dual-anodised aluminium diamond-cut coloured edges.

