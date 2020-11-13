FP Trending

HMD Global has launched Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G feature phones select markets in the world. Both the phones support WhatsApp and Google Assistant. With the help of Google Assistant, users can easily ask questions, get directions and even make calls by just using their voice. The phones run KiaOS platform and offer access to other social media and productivity apps like Facebook, YouTube and Google Maps.

Nokia 6300 4G and Nokia 8000 4G: Pricing and availability

The Nokia 6300 4G is available for a global average retail price of 49 EUR (approximately Rs 4,320). The Nokia 8000 4G is sold at 79 EUR (approximately Rs 6,966).

The 6300 4G is available in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal and Powder White, while the 8000 4G in Onyx, Opal, Citrine and Topaz colour models.

Nokia 6300 4G: Specifications and features

Nokia 6300 4G is inspired by the original Nokia 6300 and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor. As for storage, the phone has 512 MB RAM and 4GB ROM, which is expandable up to 32 GB via a microSD card.

The Nokia 6300 4G comes in both single and dual SIM variants and has a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It obtains power from a removable Nokia 1,500 mAh battery. The phone has a torch, FM radio and MP3 player.

As for the camera, Nokia 6300 4G has a rear VGA with torch as flash. It also has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port.

Nokia 8000 4G: Specifications and features

With a premium glass-like shell and a metalised chrome mid-frame finish, Nokia 8000 4G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and comes in single and dual SIM variants. Just like Nokia 6300 4G, the Nokia 8000 4G has 512 MB RAM and 4 GB ROM that is expandable up to 32 GB with a microSD card. The phone also comes with a 1,500 mAh removable battery.

However, the camera lens is different. The Nokia 8000 4G has 2 MP rear camera with torch as flash.