It is now official that HMD Global will be launching it is Nokia 6.2 in India on 11 October. The smartphone has already been announced at the IFA 2019 along with a few more handsets like Nokia 7.2, Nokia 2720 Flip 4G and Nokia 800 Tough. Nokia 7.2 also debuted in India last month with a price tag of Rs 18,599.

Amazon has now revealed that Nokia 6.2 will finally make its way to India tomorrow. As per this listing, Nokia 6.2 will be powered by Snapdragon 636 chipset and will also feature a triple camera setup at the back.

Another Amazon page has revealed all the specifications of this upcoming smartphone. Now just the India price and the availability of the device are unknown.

Nokia 6.2 was launched at IFA 2019 at a price point of €249 (about Rs 20,000).

Nokia 6.2 specifications

Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP camera. On the back, the smartphone sports a triple camera setup that includes 16 MP primary sensor, 8 MP ultra-wide sensor, and 5 MP depth sensor.

The smartphone comes with a polycarbonate finish and comes in two colour variants — Ice and Ceramic Black.

Nokia 6.2 is powered by Snapdragon 636 processor and has a 3,500 mAh battery. Like all the recent Nokia phones before it, the device will be running on the Android One platform giving it a stock Android UI. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie.

It offers 4 GB RAM and up to 512 GB expandable storage.