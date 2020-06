FP Trending

HMD Global has said it will soon unveil Nokia 5310 feature phone in India. The phone was launched in March in global markets.

Nokia Mobile India took to Twitter to drop hints about the phone’s launch. It said, “The countdown to the remix has begun. Are you ready to #NeverMissABeat? #Nokia5310.” The tweet also contained an image of the upcoming phone.

The countdown to the remix has begun. Are you ready to #NeverMissABeat? #Nokia5310

To know more, visit: https://t.co/QmdtonbjxL pic.twitter.com/pVuFmaUJ1s — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) June 8, 2020

The phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display and a VGA camera at the back. Nokia 5310 measures 123.7 x 52.4 x 13.1 mm and weighs 88.2 g. It sports dual front-facing speakers for sound clarity.

Powered by MediaTek’s MT6260A processor, the phone has 8 MB RAM paired with 16 MB of storage space which is expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card.

Equipped with a 1,200mAh battery, Nokia 5310 comes in White/Red and Black/Red colour variants. It runs on the Series 30+ operating system and comes in dual and single-SIM models. The phone has Bluetooth 3.0, 3.5mm jack, FM Radio, and a micro USB slot for connectivity.

In order to expand its portfolio, the company launched three smartphones, including the Nokia 8.3 5G, in March. HMD Global introduced Nokia 5310 along with Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3.

Nokia 8.3 5G is priced at €599 and is available in Polar night colour variant. Nokia 5.3 comes at a price of €189 and is available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal colour variants.

Nokia 1.3 costs €95 and comes in three colour options - Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.