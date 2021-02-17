Wednesday, February 17, 2021Back to
Nokia 5.4 with a 48 MP quad camera setup to go on sale today in India on Flipkart

Nokia 5.4 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and offers up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.


tech2 News StaffFeb 17, 2021 11:34:07 IST

HMD Global recently launched Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power Earbuds Lite in India. Today, Nokia 5.4 will go on its first sale in the country on Flipkart. The highlights of the smartphone include a 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6 GB RAM. According to the company, both smartphones Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 come with Android 10 out of the box but will be updated to Android 11 soon. Nokia 3.4 will be available for purchase on 20 February.

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 pricing, availability, sale offers

Nokia 5.4 comes in two storage variants. The 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999 and the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant will cost you Rs 15,499.

The smartphone will go on sale today in India on Flipkart and Nokia India website. As for sale offers, Jio subscribers will get Rs 4,000 worth of Jio benefits. These benefits include an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 on prepaid recharge of Rs 349 plan and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers.

Nokia 5.4 specifications

The Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch punch-hole display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

For capturing images and recording videos, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth camera, a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. Towards the front, is the 16 MP sensor for selfies.

The phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery. The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour variants.

