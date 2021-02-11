Thursday, February 11, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power earbuds Lite launched in India: All you need to know

Powering Nokia 5.4 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.


FP TrendingFeb 11, 2021 13:26:08 IST

HMD Global has launched a slew of devices in India that includes the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones as well as the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. The highlights of the Nokia 5.4 include 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6 GB RAM. As for Nokia 3.4, it comes with a 13 MP triple rear camera setup and 4 GB RAM. According to the company, both smartphones come with Android 10 out of the box but will be updated to Android 11 soon. The newly launched earphones come with 35 hours of playtime.

Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 and Nokia Power earbuds Lite launched in India: All you need to know

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch punch-hole display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. For capturing images and recording videos, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth camera, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. Towards the front, is the 16 MP sensor for selfies.

The phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option. The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options and will be available exclusively on Nokia.com/phones and Flipkart starting 17 February.

Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and 400 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. For cameras, it sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes with an 8 MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4

The phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and will be available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour variants. The Nokia 3.4 price starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage variant and will be available via leading retail outlets, Nokia.com/phones, Amazon.in and Flipkart starting 20 February.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite offer 35 hours of playtime and comes with a universal Bluetooth compatibility. The earbuds get IPX7 water resistance rating for up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and will be available in two colour options of Snow and Charcoal.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is priced at Rs 3,599 and will be available starting 17 February via Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge | 1Up Gaming

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up Reviews | Cyberpunk 2088 Finally On Mobile

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?

1Up In The House | Team24 takes another Chicken Dinner?


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Nokia 3.4

Nokia 3.4 with a triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset to launch in India soon

Feb 04, 2021
Nokia 3.4 with a triple rear camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset to launch in India soon
Nokia 5.4 with a punch hole display to launch soon in India, confirms Flipkart teaser

Nokia 5.4

Nokia 5.4 with a punch hole display to launch soon in India, confirms Flipkart teaser

Feb 09, 2021

science

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Mars Missions

Pioneering Mars missions that paved the way for Perseverance, Hope, Tianwen-1's arrival this month

Feb 11, 2021
‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccines

‘Benefits outweigh risks’: WHO expert panel recommends wide use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Feb 11, 2021
SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Lunae Gateway

SpaceX bags NASA contract to launch first few components of lunar gateway on Falcon Heavy

Feb 10, 2021
COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

COVID-19 Vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines: Could a single vaccine work against SARS, MERS, other coronaviruses?

Feb 10, 2021