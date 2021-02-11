FP Trending

HMD Global has launched a slew of devices in India that includes the Nokia 5.4 and Nokia 3.4 smartphones as well as the Nokia Power Earbuds Lite. The highlights of the Nokia 5.4 include 48 MP quad-camera setup, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and 6 GB RAM. As for Nokia 3.4, it comes with a 13 MP triple rear camera setup and 4 GB RAM. According to the company, both smartphones come with Android 10 out of the box but will be updated to Android 11 soon. The newly launched earphones come with 35 hours of playtime.

Nokia 5.4

The Nokia 5.4 sports a 6.39-inch punch-hole display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and 400 nits of brightness. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. For capturing images and recording videos, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back consisting of a 48 MP primary sensor, a 2 MP depth camera, 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro sensor. Towards the front, is the 16 MP sensor for selfies.

Be it day or night, capture everything in sight with amazing Nokia 5.4. To know more, visit: https://t.co/x0pFTG6lJg#Nokia5dot4 pic.twitter.com/bTq7VCuWdk — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) February 9, 2021

The phone houses a 4,000 mAh battery and is priced at Rs 13,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant and Rs 15,499 for the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage option. The Nokia 5.4 will be available in Polar Night and Dusk colour options and will be available exclusively on Nokia.com/phones and Flipkart starting 17 February.

Nokia 3.4

The Nokia 3.4 features a 6.39-inch punch-hole display with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and 400 nits of brightness. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. For cameras, it sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 13 MP primary camera, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 5 MP ultra-wide-angle lens. It comes with an 8 MP sensor for video calling and selfies.

The phone comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and will be available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal colour variants. The Nokia 3.4 price starts at Rs 11,999 for the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of storage variant and will be available via leading retail outlets, Nokia.com/phones, Amazon.in and Flipkart starting 20 February.

Nokia Power Earbuds Lite

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite offer 35 hours of playtime and comes with a universal Bluetooth compatibility. The earbuds get IPX7 water resistance rating for up to 1 metre for 30 minutes and will be available in two colour options of Snow and Charcoal.

The Nokia Power Earbuds Lite is priced at Rs 3,599 and will be available starting 17 February via Nokia.com/phones and Amazon.in.