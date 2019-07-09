tech2 News Staff

HMD-Global, which owns the Nokia brand is about to launch the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone in India soon and already there are leaks about a new phone in the offing. The Sony IMX 586 sensor with 48 MP resolution has become increasingly popular with smartphone makers and it appears that Nokia is about to jump on the bandwagon.

A smartphone prototype being tested called as 'Daredevil', which were first spotted on Baidu, shows a circular camera housing with three lenses and a flash. The device is being referred to as Nokia 5.2 and it is said to come with a Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The front of the device shows the phone with a waterdrop notch, which would be a first for any Nokia phone. The configuration of this triple-camera is not known for the time being but we can assume it to have an ultra-wide lens. There is also a physical fingerprint scanner on the back below the camera.

Other specs for the device include a 3,500 mAh battery, Zeiss optics, PureDisplay screen technology and also perhaps OZO audio with 3D recording and playback capabilities. There is no expected launch date or pricing for the device available as of yet.

