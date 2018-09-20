Nokia launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Nokia 5.1 Plus in India together back in August, but while the 6.1 Plus has already gone on sale, the Nokia 5.1 Plus was nowhere to be seen. Until now.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus was being shown off on Nokia India's website and it finally seems like we know when the phone is finally going on sale. Flipkart, Nokia's online retail partners have just created a landing page for the Nokia 5.1 Plus, stating that a price reveal for the phone will happen on 24 September at 2 pm.

Similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus, the Nokia 5.1 Plus also features a 5.8-inch full HD+ display and a notch. The phone and has a 2.5 D glass at the rear, which is

8 mm thick. Under the hood, the device has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clocked at 1.8 GHz. There's also just one RAM variant of the phone available which comes with 3 GB of RAM.

For optics, the Nokia 5.1 Plus sports a dual camera setup at the back, with a 13 MP f/2.0 primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. The front selfie camera has an 8 MP f/2.2 sensor.

As is the case with all Nokia smartphones, the phone will be a part of the Android One program and will run on Android Oreo 8.1. Once available, the smartphone will be available in three colours — Glossy Black, Glossy White and Midnight Gloss Blue.