Nokia 4.2 starts receiving Android 10 update in India: Here's all that's new

The Nokia 4.2 has a 5.71-inch LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 439 chipset.


FP TrendingApr 13, 2020 10:07:20 IST

Nokia 4.2 (Review) has started receiving Android 10 update. HMD Global’s chief product officer Juho Sravikas announced about it on Twitter. India is among the 43 countries where the update will be rolled out in the first wave.

“Nokia 4.2 owners, your device just got even better! You can now update to Android 10 with all-new features available! Check here for more details and availability in different countries,” he wrote.

The Nokia 4.2 has been launched in India in a single 3 GB variant with 32 GB of storage. Image: tech2/ Omkar Godambe


The update comes with improved privacy controls and a host of features including dark theme. “Nokia 4.2 now runs on Android 10! With lots of cool new features like Dark theme and improved privacy controls, it really does just keep getting better,” the company wrote.


As per a Nokia blog post, Nokia 4.2 owners will be receiving the Android 10 update in batches and waves.
The first wave of countries to receive the update include Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Belgium, Cambodia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France (except Orange FR), Georgia, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Laos, Latvia, Libya, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malaysia, Mongolia, Morocco, Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, Thailand, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Ukraine, USA, Yemen.

They have mentioned that the second wave countries will be announced via the community forum later.

The Nokia 4.2 has a 5.71-inch LCD display and sports a 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a resolution of 720X 1520 pixels and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 439 chipset.

